MUMBAI — Based on a never-heard-before premise, “Iti - Can You Solve Your Own Murder?” is a sleek whodunit thriller. The story revolves around a woman who is racing against time to solve her own murder. Intricately woven, it is full of characters intertwined in their own struggles.
Written and directed by Vishal Mishra and produced by Mandiraa Entertainment and Vivek Oberoi’s Oberoi Mega Entertainment, this film marks their first collaboration. The film is creatively backed by Prernaa Arora.
The film is expected to go on floors by September or October 2020 and will be released shortly thereafter.
Vivek Oberoi, actor and co-producer says, “I instantly liked the high-concept idea that Vishal presented, and decided to back the project immediately. I’m sure it’s going to be an exciting journey with Prernaa, team Mandiraa and Girish of Mandiraa Entertainment and we hope to present an engaging piece of cinema to the audiences.”
Vishal Mishra, writer-director, says, “I always believe in exploring new concepts. With this film, I hope to bring something new in my favorite genre, a whodunit. It feels great to collaborate with Prernaa and Vivek.”
Girish Johar, producer, says, “Along with producers Kussum, Reshabh and Keyur, I am super excited and keen to share this story with our audiences. Vishal is a very gifted talent and we are pretty sure that with this film, we have a winner on our hands.”
