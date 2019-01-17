Bhushan Kumar

An unidentified woman, who had filed a sexual harassment complaint against producers Bhushan Kumar (seen above) and Krishan Kumar Jan. 16, withdrew her complaint Jan. 17. (IANS photo)

MUMBAI – Hours after filing a sexual harassment complaint against producers Krishan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar, a woman reportedly withdrew the complaint, according to her statement received by IANS Jan. 17.

Sh said she had made “false allegations” against them out of “frustration” and “depression.”

IANS could not independently confirm with the police the authenticity of the woman withdrawing the complaint. Both Krishan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar were not available for a comment.

On Jan. 16, the woman had filed the sexual harassment case against the producers at Oshiwara police station. Krishan Kumar also filed a complaint against the woman at Amboli police station.

According to a letter written by the woman, a copy of which is with IANS, she said that she has withdrawn the complaint against both of them. “I feel sorry for filing the complaint...it was due to frustration and depression.”

She has also requested Krishan Kumar to withdraw his complaint as well.

