MUMBAI – Hours after filing a sexual harassment complaint against producers Krishan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar, a woman reportedly withdrew the complaint, according to her statement received by IANS Jan. 17.
Sh said she had made “false allegations” against them out of “frustration” and “depression.”
IANS could not independently confirm with the police the authenticity of the woman withdrawing the complaint. Both Krishan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar were not available for a comment.
On Jan. 16, the woman had filed the sexual harassment case against the producers at Oshiwara police station. Krishan Kumar also filed a complaint against the woman at Amboli police station.
According to a letter written by the woman, a copy of which is with IANS, she said that she has withdrawn the complaint against both of them. “I feel sorry for filing the complaint...it was due to frustration and depression.”
She has also requested Krishan Kumar to withdraw his complaint as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.