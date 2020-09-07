MUMBAI — Actress Parinitaa Seth, known for “Dil Kya Chahta” on Star One, “Kasauti Zindagi Kay,” “Maayavi Maling” on Star Bharat and “Mind the Malhotras” on Amazon Prime, plays the negative role of Sadhvi Mata in Prakash Jha's “Aashram,” which recently streamed on MX Player.
The actress shares her working experience with Bobby Deol and states, “Bobby never made me feel I was working with a star. He is such a down-to-earth, thorough gentleman. He is a very nice and hardworking guy and I really enjoyed his company. After pack-up, we would all used sit together and party.”
On her director Prakash Jha, she adds, “Oh! It is a dream-come-true for any actor to work with Prakash-sir. He is such an inspiration. The kind of work he does and the kind of energy he has as a director is brilliant.”
