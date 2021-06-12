MUMBAI — Actor Ayushmann Khurrana, who is UNICEF's celebrity advocate for their global campaign Ending Violence Against Children, has spoken about the practice of child labor as a total violation of child rights, on the occasion of World Day Against Child Labour June 12.
"Child labor robs children of their childhood and is a complete violation of their rights. Covid-19 has made children, especially girls and migrant children, more vulnerable, exposing them to greater risks. Closure of schools, increased violence at home, death of parents, and job loss within families is driving children to child labor," Ayushmann said.
"Join hands to prevent this from happening. Advocate for social protection schemes for the poorest families. Highlight that all children should safely go back to schools when they re-open. Dial ChildLine 1098 if you see any child in distress," he appealed to all.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.