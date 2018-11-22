MUMBAI— The city of Sahibzada Ajit Singh (the eldest son of Guru Gobind Singh) and popularly known as ‘Mohali’ among locals and other parts of the country, was abuzz on the 90th birthday celebration of the legendary wrestler-actor and politician Dara Singh on Nov. 19, 2018.
A life-size statue made out three different materials this outstanding personality and popularly known as ‘Rustom-E-Hind’ was unveiled on that pious day; almost 6-years after his death. It was done by philanthropist S.P.S. Oberoi of Sarbat Da Bhala Trust. All the family members including Vindu Dara Singh were present at this event.
Mohali has emerged as one of the most important cities in Punjab and the rest of Northern India. The statue situated at National Highway 21 near the Dara Studio chowk is an additional center of attraction in this rapidly developing IT Hub of the state. Speaking on the occasion, his son, Vindu Dara Singh who was emotional said, “My father as a wrestler had remained undefeated in more than 500 matches. He being born in Amritsar will be an inspiration to the youngsters of the Punjab. Adding to it we are also waging war against drug menace in Punjab too.”
