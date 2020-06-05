MUMBAI — Noted writer-director of films and television Basu Chatterjee passed away at 93 June 4. He had age-related ailments, as per the media.
Chatterjee began quite late in cinema but pioneered his own brand of “middle-of-the-road” movies in the days when commercial cinema was the only option and new wave or art films had not really come into Hindi films. His debut movie was his maiden production “Sara Akash,” an almost experimental song-less film that was critically appreciated but unsuccessful in 1969.
The film was actually shot in Agra in the house of the story writer Rajendra Yadav, which the filmmaker termed a “natural set” and this probably set the foundation for his future films that were largely shot on real indoor locations like apartments and bungalows.
Chatterjee’s first tryst with success came with Rajshri Productions’ “Piya Ka Ghar,” the Hindi remake of the Marathi hit seriocomedy “Mumbaichaa Jaawai,” on a newlywed couple unable to get privacy in a joint family living in a tiny apartment (a Mumbai chawl). His next production, “Us Paar,” based on a serious story by a Communist Czech poet and writer Frantisek Hrubin, was again a flop.
This led Chatterjee, a master in the Hindi language (unlike most Bengali filmmakers in Hindi cinema) to next gravitate towards a light romantic film, “Rajnigandha” (1974), which was his breakthrough and established him as a pioneer in middle-of-the-road cinema, besides making his team with actor Amol Palekar a formidable one.
Soon, Chatterjee was to become very prolific. From 1976 to 1979, he directed 14 Hindi films, nine of which had light themes revolving around either a couple in love, a married couple or middle-class families. His successful films in this period included “Chhoti Si Baat,” “Chitchor,” “Swami,” “Priyatama” and “Khatta Meetha.” Of his six releases in 1979, none worked at the box-office, but “Manzil,” “Chakravyuha” and “Baton Baton Mein” were liked by select middle-class viewers.
In the early 1980s, Chatterjee continued to be prolific, though his only hit was the 1982 “Shaukeeen” (the first known example of Numerology—not the three’e’s!). He then began to shift more towards offbeat cinema (most of his films were based on international or Indian stories, books or films) and he made his most-acclaimed serious film, “Ek Ruka Hua Faisla” on the legal system in 1986, followed by “Kamla Ki Maut,” on premarital sex, in 1989.
Chatterjee’s last Hindi film,”Prateeksha,” which reunited him with his most preferred composer Rajesh Roshan, 25 years after their last film, “Hamari Bahu Alka,” crawled to a limited release in 2007. He ended his career with several Bengali films, some of which were co-productions with Bangladesh. His last film was “Trishankhu” in 2011.
The Ajmer-born Chatterjee, who began as an illustrator and cartoonist with the weekly “Blitz,” and made his film debut as assistant director at 39 on “Teesri Kasam” (1966) followed by the 1968 “Saraswatichandra” as chief assistant director to Govind Saraiya, also helmed several TV shows, beginning with the pathbreaking 1985 series “Rajani,” followed by “Darpan,” “Kakkaji Kahin,” “Bheem Bhavani” and “Byomkesh Bakshi.” In 2005, he also directed “Ek Prem Katha.”
Chatterjee always followed the norm of casting well-known actors and actresses, in normal middle-class roles, including huge stars like Dev Anand (in Amit Khanna’s “Manpasand”), Dharmendra (whose home production was “Dillagi”), Rajesh Khanna (“Chakravyuh” was his home production), Amitabh Bachchan (“Manzil”), Jeetendra (“Priyatama”) and Anil Kapoor (“Chameli Ki Shaadi”). He directed two of Hema Malini’s home productions, “Swami” (in which she made a cameo) and “Ratnadeep” besides directing her in “Dillagi.”
He was especially close to lyricist Yogesh, who passed away a few days ago, and got some of his best music from Rajesh Roshan (“Swami,” “Priyatama,” “Khatta Meetha,” “Dillagi,” “Baton Baton Mein,” Manpasand,” “Hamari Bahu Alka”) and his keen sense of music was also seen in “Piya Ka Ghar,” “Rajnigandha,” “Chhoti Si Baat,” “Manzil” and “Chitchor.”
Among those who made a first mark with his films were K.K. Mahajan, the late cinematographer, who started out with “Sara Akash,” for which he also won the National award, Vidya Sinha and Amol Palekar with “Rajnigandha,” Yesudas in his Hindi debut in “Chhoti Si Baat,” and Alka Yagnik in her first recorded song in “Hamari Bahu Alka.”
Extraordinary songs from Basu Chatterjee’s films:
- “Yeh Jeevan Hai”—“Piya Ka Ghar” (Kishore Kumar)
- “Kayi Baar Yun Hi Dekha Hai”—“Rajnigandha” (Mukesh)
- “Rajnigandha Phool Tumhare”—“Rajnigandha” (Lata Mangeshkar)
- “Gori Tera Gaon”—“Chitchor” (Yesudas)
- “Aaye Na Baalam”—“Swami” (Yesudas)
- “Koi Roko Na”—“Priyatama” (Kishore Kumar)
