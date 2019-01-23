MUMBAI— Farhad Samji, who has helmed the fourth installment of Sajid Nadiadwala’s “Housefull 4,” and is currently elated with the overwhelming response to “Simmba,” for which he has written the dialogues, has been signed to write the script for the producer’s action-packed “Baaghi 3.”
Recently, an image went viral with producer Nadiadwala, “Baaghi 2” director Ahmed Khan and Samji in it, all at Sajid's house in Mumbai. Samji said, “The number ‘3’ is very close to my heart. Initially, as a writer, I was praised the most for ‘Golmaal 3,’ and then as a director, I entered the 100-crore club first time with ‘Housefull 3.’ Now I have got the privilege to write ‘Baaghi 3.’ I have full faith that the movie will be great because of three aspects associated with it – first is Sajid Nadiadwala’s guidance, second is Ahmed Khan's vision and third is my writing. Hence I am promising three times the fun, three times ‘mazaa’ and most important three times the action.”
Farhad Samji has penned more than 35 films with brother Farhad and has previously worked with producer Nadiadwala in “Housefull 2,” “Housefull 3,” Judwaa 2” and “Baaghi 2.” Known for his comedies, he has proved his mettle at action movies with “Baaghi 2” and “Simmba.”
