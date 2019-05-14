MUMBAI—Ayushmann Khurrana and Yami Gautam are collaborating after a gap of seven years from their debut film “Vicky Donor.” The duo will be seen together for the Dinesh Vijan film “Bala.” The film also stars Bhumi Pednekar (who worked with Khurrana in “Dum Laga Ke Haisha” and “Shubh Mangal Saavdhan”).
For Gautam, it will be her next after the massive success of “Uri: The Surgical Strike,” which has become the biggest hit this year.
The shoot location of the film in Mumbai is kept well-guarded to avoid any leaks from the sets. Gautam will now be donning the hat of a supermodel from Lucknow. The film is the story of a young man who is suffering from premature balding. It is directed by Amar “Stree” Kaushik.
