MUMBAI— Actress Yami Gautam is riding high on the success of “Uri: The Surgical Strike” being the year’s first film to mark 100 crore and her second film to cross that figure after “Kaabil.”
Along with her co-actor Vicky Kaushal, Gautam too has been applauded for the portrayal of an intelligence officer in the film. Both actors attended the Republic Day parade at the Wagah border to pay tribute to the martyred Indian soldiers. The team of “Uri…” also met the president in Delhi.
Recently, Gautam visited Amritsar for the promotions of the film, and the Border Security Force (BSF) regiment presented her a token of appreciation and felicitated her.
The actress was touched with the kind gesture, and said, “BSF is the first line of defense of our country, and it gives me immense pride to have met them in person and to be in their company. It left me overwhelmed for them to have given me this love and to the team. Wherever we have traveled with the film, the men who serve our country have showered us with a great deal of appreciation and love. They have been unanimously happy with our essay of those in the armed forces and the incredible role they play in our society.”
