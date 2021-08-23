MUMBAI — Yami Gautam’s investigative drama, “Lost” is currently being shot in Kolkata.
Essaying a feisty crime reporter based out of the heartland of Bengal, Gautam is going the extra mile by learning the language to get into the skin of her character to deliver an authentic performance on the screen.
Says Gautam, “Language is fundamental in giving the character a sense of belonging to look genuine on screen. I always try to make sure that I get the regional accent or the dialect correct, even for a brief dialogue. For “Lost,” I am conversing with the Bengali crew on the sets to understand the little nuances of their speech. It is also helping to catch the diction for my role.”
Interestingly, the actress had worked on her diction for “Bala” as well. From what we hear, she even learnt and practiced the Haryanvi accent for another film to come, “Dasvi.”
Aniruddha Roy “Pink” Chowdhury directs “Lost,” based on the issue surrounding media integrity. Apart from this, Gautam also has “A Thursday” and “Bhoot Police” in the pipeline.
