MUMBAI — Yami Gautam, 32, amazed everyone when she got hitched to director Aditya Dhar, 38, in an intimate wedding ceremony Jun. 3. There was no buzz of any romance at all for over two years since they had worked together!
She shared their first picture as husband and wife on social media and wrote, “With the blessings of our family, we have tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony today. As we embark on the journey of love and friendship, we seek all your blessings and good wishes. Love, Yami and Aditya.”
Gautam wore a traditional red saree with a dupatta on her forehead. Gold jewelry and a “kalira” were added. The groom wore an ivory sherwani. They quoted Persian poet Rumi’s “In your light, I learn to love,” with their photo from the wedding ceremony.
The two have worked together in the blockbuster, “Uri: The Surgical Strike,” (2019), which also marked Dhar’s directorial debut. Things must have been warming up since then, though Gautam is not in the cast of his next film, “The Immortal Ashwatthama.” Gautam was born in Bilaspur, Himachal Pradesh, and was brought up in Chandigarh, while Dhar hails from Delhi.
The film fraternity extended their best wishes to the just-married couple. Dia Mirza wrote, “Congratulations Yami and Aditya ❤ Lots of love and best wishes to a wonderful journey ahead!”
Vikrant Massey posted, “Bahut bahut bahut badhaaiyaan Yami ji and Bhai sahab. Incredible. God bless you both!!!! Dher saara pyaar!!! ♥”
Varun Dhawan added, “Congratulations yami and Aditya ❤sending you all the positivity.”
Jacqueline Fernandes stated, “Awwwwwwwww congrats yamiiiiiiiii!!! So happy for you!!!!❤❤❤”
Kartik Aaryan commented, “Congratulations ❤.”
Bhumi Pednekar wrote: “Congratulations yami ❤”
Said Neha Dhupia: “you two…this is such great news ❤@Yamigautam @adityadharfilms ❤”
Tahira Kashyap Khurrana, Manish Malhotra and many others also greeted the news and congratulated the newlyweds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.