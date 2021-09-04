MUMBAI — Yamini Films have announced “Music School,” a one-of-a-kind bilingual (in Hindi and Telugu) musical by Ilaiyaraaja to be choreographed by Broadway choreographer Adam Murray.
Written and to be directed by Papa Rao Biyyala, the film stars Sharman Joshi, Shriya Saran, Suhasini Mulay, Benjamin Gilani, Prakash Raj, Telugu comedian Brahmanandam, Vinay Varma, Gracy Goswamy, Mona Ambegaonkar and Ozu Barua. Kiran Deohans will be the DOP. The mahurat of the musical will be held Oct. 15.
This 12-song musical is about the pressure of the unimaginative education system on children to mug equations and aim only to become doctors or engineers, leaving no time for art or sport. This comic musical journey set in Hyderabad is sure to resonate with those who aspire to love, dream, laugh, and sing. It will also celebrate the heart of Goa, with its beautiful open skies and vast expansive beaches.
Papa Rao Biyyala says: “As a filmmaker, it’s exciting and nothing short of an honor to be joining forces with maestro Ilaiyaraaja, Broadway choreographer Adam Murray and cinematographer Kiran Deohans. “Music School” celebrates the fact that many of us have found solace in music. Its songs elevate an enrapturing story of love and discovering music. We’re thrilled to see the audience in theaters with this heartwarming musical.”
Papa Rao Biyyala studied at New York Film Academy. His documentary film “Willing to Sacrifice” won a National award and two international awards. He also thinks it is the potential of songs and music by Ilaiyaraaja that impressed Murry to work on this project.
The film also features three songs from “The Sound of Music” that will be used in situational ways.
For the uninitiated, Padma Vibhushan and Sangeet Natak Akademi award winner Ilaiyaraaja, 78, is the maestro under whom A.R. Rahman was a musician and assistant. He has composed music for over 1000 films in multiple languages including Hindi.
