MUMBAI — Amidst the second wave that has left the country in a grim state, the shooting of films and TV shows have come to a halt. Yash Raj Films has taken charge to vaccinate almost 30,000 registered members of the film industry and procure 60,000 coronavirus vaccines. The expenses will be taken care of by YRF.
Akshaye Widhani, senior vice-president, YRF, wrote in his letter, “With the film industry going through an unprecedented time, there is an urgent need to restart at the earliest so that thousands of workers can start earning their livelihood again and protect their families. Yash Raj Films, through The Yash Chopra Foundation, would like to offer its support in this regard.”
“We have sent a request to the Honorable Chief Minister of Maharashtra to allocate and allow us to purchase COVID 19 vaccines for 30,000 registered workers, who are members of the film industry's federation of cine employees in Mumbai at the earliest. The Yash Chopra Foundation will bear all other costs too associated with vaccinating the workers such as raising awareness, transportation of workers and setting up of all the required infrastructure for the immunization program. We hope our kind request is approved which will enable our members to be safe and also get them back to work at the earliest.”
In a letter to FWICE (Federation of Western India Cine Employees), YRF has said, “Vaccination is very important not only to fight the disease but also to fight against the dropping economy of the state.”
B.N. Tiwari, president of the FWICE, said the film body is grateful to the production house for thinking about the safety of the workers amid the second wave of the pandemic. “It is a good initiative that they have taken for our workers, as they will be able to work without fear after being vaccinated, and many of them are also in need of dire financial help. We also request the chief minister to provide the vaccines and we will implement and help in whatever is needed.”
Last year, many film personalities including Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Rohit Shetty, Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and others had offered financial assistance to workers during the nationwide lockdown. This year, Salman Khan has also helped workers with free meals.
Aditya Chopra has also launched the ‘Yash Chopra Saathi Initiative’ to provide support to the industry’s daily wage earners affected by the pandemic.
Last year, during the lockdown, Aditya Chopra lent his support to thousands of daily wage earners of the film industry by crediting money directly into their bank accounts. He has again decided to come forward in this moment of need. Chopra has taken cognizance of the massive socio-economic and humanitarian crisis that the daily workers of the industry are currently facing so that thousands of daily wage earners can tide over these turbulent and highly unpredictable times.
As part of the initiative, the foundation will initiate a direct benefit transfer of Rs 5000 to the women and senior citizens of the industry as well as distribute ration kits to workers for a family of 4 for an entire month through their NGO partners Youth Feed India. Through an online application process at https://yashchoprafoundation.org, those in need can apply immediately to avail this support from YRF.
Widhani says, “The Yash Chopra Foundation is committed to constantly and relentlessly being a support system to the Hindi film industry and its workers who have been an integral part of our 50-year journey. The pandemic has pushed the backbone of our industry, the daily workers, to breaking-point and YRF wants to support as many workers and their families who are in need due to the loss of livelihood.”
