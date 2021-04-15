MUMBAI — Yash, who recently wrapped up the shooting of the movie “KGF: Chapter 2,” has taken up a new role. He has now indulged in the water restoration of his land near his beautiful farmhouse in Hassan.
The actor has been personally monitoring the entire process. He intends to build lakes in his land that will activate and restore the groundwater levels. This noble work by Yash will not only increase the productivity of the land but also help the farmers residing in the surrounding areas.
Fans and netizens are impressed and are appreciating the actor after seeing the photos of Yash supervising the land work, which have gone viral.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.