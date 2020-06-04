MUMBAI — Narrating various fascinating chronicles of the naughty Lord Krishna and depicting the mischievous side to this “makhan chor,” Zee TV has brought back the immensely popular show, “Paramavatar Shri Krishna” after it completed its run on the group’s &TV channel.
The show has gone on to be an instant success with Nirnay Samadhiya showcasing Lord Krishna. He is being lauded for his portrayal of Lord Krishna, but actress Gungun Uprari did not leave any stone unturned to breathe life into the role of Yashodha either.
The actress, who has essayed a couple of motherly roles in other shows, saw this character as a dream-come-true role for her. In fact, she took up the character in a heartbeat.
Gungun revealed, “Mythological stories have always intrigued me and Yashodha as a character has always been very close to my heart. As an actor with a fair experience in essaying motherly roles, hers was a character that I wanted to essay for a long time. I realized that it would be a rather challenging job with absolutely no scope for faults, but it was no less than a dream.”
It was no surprise that the role was offered to her not by one but three production houses, all of whom saw her as the perfect match for the character! As she puts it, “It was actually quite a surprise to see how people believed that I was the perfect fit for this role. However, having accepted “Paramavatar Shri Krishna,” I had to politely decline the offers for the other two roles.”
“I must add that playing Yashodha has brought in the urge to experiment with the kind of roles I play. I am now keen on trying my hand at playing a negative character, because stepping out of the comfort zone is the only way for actors to realize their true potential.”
