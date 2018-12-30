MUMBAI— When we say that 2018 was the Director’s Year, we not only reinforce the fact that the direction must get the lion’s share of bouquets or brickbats, but also another unique aspect of 2018.
Interestingly, the oldest director who worked on a film this year was Anil “Gadar” Sharma, who started out in 1981 with the hit “Shraddhanjali,” that is, all of 37 years ago! He directed the unsuccessful “Genius.”
True-Blue ‘Hit’ Men
Three mega-directors who lived up to their hard-earned reputations were Sanjay Leela Bhansali with “Padmaavat” (he began 22 years back), Rajkumar Hirani with “Sanju” (15 years) and Rohit Shetty with “Simmba” (15 years again). All three have had a phenomenal track-record in the last few years.
R. Balki may have never directed a super-hit but has only given one flop, directed his biggest success in “Pad Man.” Luv Ranjan, whose “Pyaar Ka PunchNama” franchise, had been increasingly successful despite two flops earlier, gave his biggest hit in “Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety.” However, Shashank Khaitan, who had directed “Badrinath Ki Dulhania” and the even bigger hit, “Badrinath Ki Dulhania” slid down a bit with “Dhadak” that was only a modest success.
They continued to BE ‘hit’!
Directors who lived up to their reputations as makers of flops included Anurag Kashyap (“Mukkabaaz” and “Manmarziyan”), Vikramaditya Motwane (“Bhavesh Joshi Superhero”), Hansal Mehta (“Omerta”), Nandita Das (“Manto”) and Vishal Bhardwaj (“Patakha” – the man, after admitting that none of his movies had earned profits on a public film festival platform in 2017, this year called most other films that the people patronized as “crap”!).
While these worthies have NEVER made a successful film, forget a hit, others who maintained their flop runs were Shaad Ali (“Soorma” – the man started his career with two hits and followed it up with three flops), Tigmanshu Dhulia (his “Paan Singh Tomar” had merely broken even many years ago, all other films have been flops – whether good, bad or indifferent!) and J.P. Dutta (“Paltan” – he has had his only hit “Border” way back in 1997 among nine earlier films!). Anubhav Sinha, who has never made a successful film after the average grosser “Dus” in 2005, made one of the finest films of the year, but it did not work – “Mulk.”
Spoiling track-records
Perceived as hitmakers, but landing up with flops were Aanand L. Rai (“Zero” – his only hits have been two films in the “Tanu Weds Manu” franchise with an also-ran in “Raanjhanaa” and a non-starter in “Strangers”), Vijay Krishna Acharya (“Thugs Of Hindostan” after the 2013 hit “Dhoom:3”), Remo D’Souza (successes in “F.A.L.T.U.” and “ABCD: Any Body Can Dance” and the hit “ABCD 2” but “Race 3” this year) and Shoojit Sircar, who alternates hits and flops, this time had the latter (“October”). Neeraj Pandey led this pack of directors after a foolproof tally as director all through the last decade with his fifth directorial “Aiyaary.”
…But now, the bounty-earners!
However, the year heaped a bounty on several directors that were languishing.
Siddharth P. Malhotra, grandson of the late actor Premnath and son of television honcho Prem Krishen Malhotra, had made a calamity called “We Are Family” in 2010. He gave us one of the best films of this year in “Hichki.”
Rajkumar Gupta, who had directed just one average success in “No One Killed Jessica” (2011) among two flops in “Aamir” and “Ghanchakkar” directed the successful “Raid,” his most riveting film yet. Shashanka Ghosh, who had helmed three flops in a row, directed the refreshing success “Veerey Di Wedding.” Abhishek Sharma, who had made the successful “Tere Bin Laden” and then directed two fiascos, directed the hit “Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran.”
Meghna Gulzar, who had never made a hit, and whose “Talvar” was claimed to have made a small profit, got a bonafide super-hit in “Raazi.” Milap Zaveri, two flops old, made “Satyameva Jayate.” Sriram Raghavan, who had made several good films yet tasted moderate success only with “Badlapur,” saw a bumper hit in “AndhaDhun.” Ahmed Khan, the choreographer whose oeuvre as director is restricted to two disasters, “Lakeer” (2004) and “Fool’N’Final” (2007) directed the super-hit actioner “Baaghi 2” and will now direct the next film in the series.
And most spectacular of all, Amit Ravindernath Sharma, director of “Badhaai Ho,” was the same man who had helmed the abysmal “Tevar” in 2015. Sharma’s lovely film annihilated the co-release “Namaste England,” which starred Arjun Kapoor, whose home production “Tevar” had been. What’s more, “Badhaai Ho” remains the biggest hit of the year in terms of return on investment (ROI)!
The new blood
The new names that came in were very few when we speak of good work. Foremost was Amar Kaushik, who gave us a perfect amalgam of the old and the current in “Stree,” while Abhiraj Minawala directed the crisp and lightweight “LoveYatri.” Akarsh Khurana also showed some spark in “High Jack” and great promise in “Karwaan.”
