MUMBAI— When I told her that she looks just a week older than in her debut film “Baazigar,” 25 years ago, she was mock-angry. “I am going to take this VERY personally,” she looked daggers at me and addressed me by name. “That’s NO way to talk to a lady. I look better and younger than in that film!” A hearty, tinkling laugh followed.
Shilpa Shetty Kundra is one of those bubbly girls who are always extroverted, friendly, full of warmth and make you feel like some old acquaintance within minutes. We met after almost 13 years, and she did not remember me; I do not blame her, but given her nature, it matters little.
A lot of water has flowed under the bridge. Shilpa – I cannot possibly refer to her with her surname(s)! – has done a lot of films, won the Britsih television show “Celebrity Big Brother” (the original of “Bigg Boss”), married a tycoon (Raj Kundra), became a mother, been a judge on television reality shows in India, turned film producer and is now making her web debut with the Reality Dating show, “Hear Me. Love Me’ on Amazon. Another recent debut was on radio, wherein she plays the title role in the play “Draupadi.”
And we cannot forget her other laurels: she owns the Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket team Rajasthan Royals with her hubby. She is endorsing noble causes like PETA, has written fitness books and made DVDs on health, nutrition and Yoga. And she was also honored with a documentary, “The Real Shilpa Shetty,” after her reality show win.
We met up at her palatial Juhu mansion for a chat.
Excerpts from an interview:
Q: Why do you think you were chosen for the show? And why did you choose it too?
A: Look, the digital medium is powerful, especially because the youth appreciates the wide variety they get, and which they can watch at their convenience. That is why someone who enjoys reality television will love a reality dating show. And that is why I chose that for my first foray into this world, rather than doing a web series.
The show is produced by Fremantle, with whom I have worked in the past. They wanted me to do this. And let me tell you that though being a host is not easy, for me, it is easier to play myself than do characters! But you have to be real, think on the spur of the moment and keep saying interesting things.
Q: And how do you look younger now than 25 years back?
A: Ah…see! That’s the correct way to talk! I think that age is just a mental thing. You start to age only when you begin to lack enthusiasm. I enjoy, give my 100 percent and live for every moment, even now as I talk to you. That keeps me alive, keeps me young and going and wanting to do better. I am very proud of my age today and will be even prouder as time goes on. I want to feel younger and keep enjoying even when I am 60!
Q: A dating show, but no films despite the fact that you have looked after yourself. Why is that?
A: Frankly, the roles I got were neither interesting nor very different from what I did in the past. An artiste wants to entertain, and someone like me loves doing different things like “Jhalak Dikkhlaa Jaa,” “Super Dancer” or this web show.
For many years, also, my priority was my son. My thinking is purely middle-class, and I am always very clear about what I should be doing at every point in life. I was not prepared to spend 30 days shooting and missing my child (Viaan Raj). Whatever I was doing was almost always when he was away in school. But now that he is six, I am reading a few interesting scripts.
Q: How do your middle-class values in India reconcile with a dating show?
A: Our show is safer than the many Dating Apps, where you know nothing about the boy! Here, we have done the basic research and offer a girl one of three choices. Dating is not about wanting to marry, though some people do end up finding that someone. But if you think dating does not exist in India, you are living in an unreal world.
Q: Have you ever gone on a blind date?
A: Yes, I have, and let me inform you that it was a DISASTER! People try to match you when there is no one, and my friends did it for me. But do you know, nothing matched, not even his height. He had lots of money, he said, but all I was waiting for was the date to end so that I could go murder, my friends! (Laughs)
Q: What is better about the older generation that this generation should emulate?
A: There is too much impatience in the younger generation that they would do well to control. It is better to be a little old-school in such matters, and that’s my advice to all. Today, they are used to too many things that are ‘Insta’ and instant, from food to people! I think that, if you are a girl, you should let a man do his job and chase you – these basics will never get dated!
Also, this generation’s life is out in the open because of the social media. We were more guarded. They have too much knowledge, too many options, and thus heightened fear and, finally, confusion. They must take a leaf from us and learn from our mistakes. Only the dumb ones want to make their own!
