MUMBAI—“I don’t decide what happens in my life, I allow my life to happen to itself!” says Bijay J. Anand. “It is my Karma to teach Yoga and heal as many as I can in my lifetime, and it is my passion that has driven me back to my first love – acting,” says the Kundalini Yoga guru and actor.
Film and web series producers are keen to sign the actor. Despite being paired opposite Kajol in the super-hit “Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha” in 1998, Anand claims that he “walked away at the peak of his career and refused 22 films at that time.” And that only because he “simply followed his intuition and quit the industry to follow his passion for art and Yoga.”
Incidentally, Kajol must hold the record among top stars for doing films with the maximum number of actors who never made it big – there were also Kamal Sadanah (“Bekhudi,” her debut), Vikas Bhalla (“Taaqat”) and Rohit (“Udhaar Ki Zindagi”)!
In 2015, he made his comeback as king Janak in the TV serial “Siya Ke Ram.” “This was a role that I, as a Yoga teacher and spiritual healer, just could not refuse,” he said. With the acclaim he was showered with for that role along with some award nominations for it, there came an avalanche of offers, out of which his role in the web series “Karenjit Kaur,” wherein he played Sunny Leone’s father was, again, “Too good to say no to!”
Anand has currently completed a schedule for Dharma Production’s “Shershaah,” in which he plays Kiara Advani’s father, and also as one of the principle characters in the upcoming Netflix blockbuster, “Bahubali – Before The Beginning.”
Currently off to teach at a Yoga festival in Manchester followed by another at Prague and a slew of Yoga workshops in Europe, Anand is balancing a life of love and passion and loving it all.
