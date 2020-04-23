MUMBAI — One of the recently-released films on the Netflix streaming platform is “Yeh Ballet.” The Netflix Original film, directed by “Salaam Bombay” and “The Namesake” writer Sooni Taraporevala and produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur’s Roy Kapur Films, talks about the journey of two gifted teenagers from the underprivileged areas of Mumbai to fulfill their dreams of becoming dancers, and the obstacles they face on this path.
The film is a tale that is inspiring on many levels—it shows how one can dream, and dream big, no matter from where one comes.
The film is perceived to be a hidden gem in the plethora of content on Netflix. And recently, during a Netflix earnings call, the CEO of Netflix Reed Hastings suggested the film in his list of recommendations. This is the very first time that the platform’s head honcho has picked an Indian film in this list.
