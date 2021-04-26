MUMBAI — Kartik and Sirat share an unsaid bond in “Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.” Though they have still not fallen in love with each other, their love for their families make them similar, and they can go to any extent to keep them happy. In fact, it's because of their families, and especially Kartik's and Naira's kids Kairav and Akshara, that they decided to tie the knot.
The Goenkas are off to a resort for Kartik's and Sirat's engagement. And the day is finally here when both of them will leave their pasts behind and start a new journey together. Amidst a lot of song and dance, the engagement function begins. Sirat along with the ladies in the family performs on "Nachde Ne Saare," and even pulls Kartik to dance with her.
Sirat is dressed in an off-white embroidered lehenga. Kartik's sherwani is color- coordinated with hers. Just then, Ranveer enters. He is here to talk to Kartik.
Will Ranveer and Sirat finally come face to face? Will his entry stop their engagement? What new turn will their life take now?
"Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai" is produced under Shahi's banner Director's Kut Productions and airs on Star Plus. It features Shivangi Joshi, Mohsin Khan, Swati Chitnis, Sachin Tyagi, Niyati Joshi, Harsha Kandeparkar, Ali Hassan, Shilpa Raizada, Niyati Joshi, Hrishikesh Pandey, Ashita Dhawan, Priyamvada Kant and Karan Kundrra.
