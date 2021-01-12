MUMBAI—Rajan Shahi’s popular TV show “Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai” completed 12 years Jan. 12. The show first went on air in 2009, and is produced under Director’s Kut Productions.
The entire cast and crew was present at the celebration, which included a puja, havan and cake-cutting, organized by the producer. A massive cake was brought for the team as the show also completed 3300 successful episodes.
Speaking on the occasion, Shahi said, “It’s a landmark day not just for Star Plus and the “Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai” team but also for entire GECs, because on this day, January 12, not only have we completed 12 years but also 3300 episodes, which is the maximum number of episodes for any daily soap.”
“It feels good because it has been a fruitful journey. I feel a good team makes a good show and the positivity and enthusiasm of the team is the same as it was on day one. I want to thank everyone who has been part of the show, because as a producer, I feel that every member of the unit made it their mission to take the show forward. I think “Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai” represents the best team in the industry.”
He goes on, “I must thank Star Plus for being a great collaborator and always believing in the show. I also want to thank the viewers who have always stood by the show. At this juncture, we are going towards a turning-point in the show that the audience will get to know very soon. So it feels good and I want to humbly thank everyone who has been associated with the show.”
The show featured Hina Khan and Karan Mehra, who played Akshara and Naitik respectively, when it first went on air. It focused on their love story, family and how they dealt with all the situations. Later, their daughter Naira takes the story forward. She gets married to Kartik and the story then focused on their life, how they always maintain a balance, and also parenting.
Recently, the show featured a major twist with Naira’s death. It remains to be seen how the story moves forward and whether Naira will come back to a devastated Kartik. The show features Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan in lead roles.
