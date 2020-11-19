MUMBAI—Yo Yo Honey Singh gears up for the release of his new single, “First Kiss.” The song has a funky ‘90s feel to it and will be launching a new talent.
The song marks the singing debut of Ipsitaa, who will also be sharing screen space with Singh in the video. The video was shot in Delhi after the lockdown. The composition and the recording took place by January and the song was supposed to be shot in Miami. However, due to the Covid-19 breakout, the makers decided to change the location and shoot the video in Dubai in March, but then India went under a lockdown.
What proved to be a challenge for the production team was to shoot the video in a way so that it looks like it is shot at an international level. From casting to costumes and technicalities, everything was planned according to international standards. The shoot took place across a span of three days by adhering to all the guidelines. “First Kiss,” which will release Nov. 24, is a massive song in terms of production values. It has a lot of VFX work, and the post-production took three months.
Trained in classical dance, Ipsitaa, who is looking forward to her first release, has worked very hard with the choreography for months. She attended classes on Zoom to learn a completely new dance form for the song during the lockdown.
Sharing her excitement about working with Singh, Ipsitaa says, “I had an awesome time working with Yo Yo. From the vocal recording sessions, to learning a new dance form, to the video shoot, every step of the journey was a lot of fun! I consider myself very lucky to begin my music career with such a legendary artiste and I’m super excited and proud to share this song with the world!”
