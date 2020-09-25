MUMBAI — Soundrya Production’s “Ginny Weds Sunny” sets up a tale of love, life, weddings and music.
Says Yammi Gautam, who plays Ginny, “It was a blast playing Ginny, as she is a headstrong girl, not letting anyone, or anything, ever let her down. Her mother, a matchmaker, is hell-bent on getting her married. But will Ginny marry? And who will she marry?”
Sunny, played by Vikrant Massey, cooks great dishes in the kitchen, but life does not have the perfect recipe in store. He wants to get married, but the challenge of winning over Ginny is more formidable than he imagines. “I play a quintessential Punjabi boy from Delhi in the film, which was a first for me. So come and watch the wedding (headache) of the year!”
The film releases on Netflix Oct. 9. Headstrong Ginny meets Sunny for an arranged marriage, but turns him down. Sunny then teams up with Ginny’s mother to win her love. The film is directed by Puneet Khanna, written by Navjot Gulati and Sumit Arora, and stars Yami Gautam, Vikrant Massey and Ayesha Raza.
Soundrya Production was founded in 2000 by filmmaker Vinod Bachchan. Bachchan has made “Tanu Weds Manu” and “Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana” (2017) among others.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.