MUMBAI — As the nation is fighting against a deadly virus, we cannot deny that mental health is being affected too. This concerns the filmmaker Vikram Bhatt and he wants to open a conversation about it.
As an initiative supporting mental health, the veteran director has started a Facebook page called “You are not alone.” On this platform, he will discuss issues that an individual faces during these difficult times that lead to depression and anxiety.
Bhatt will be seen sharing his personal experiences live via Facebook sessions, where every individual can participate and ask questions. He will also interview people who have fought this battle against COVID-19. The Facebook link is https://www.facebook.com/vikrampbhatt
It is highly commendable that such a busy and prolific director is taking time out for helping those in need of guidance and support. Bhatt’s latest show, “Bisaat,” has just released on MX Player and he is busy with his new venture, “Cold.”
More power to you, sir.
