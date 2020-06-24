The first two episodes are almost stunning:edge-of-the-seat in places. Judge Bishan Khosla (Jimmy Sheirgill) comes to know that his son Abeer (Pulkit Makol) has been involved in a hit-and-run that has damaged his new car. An adroit professional in Ludhiana, he has ambitions to be a High Court judge. Both out of parental concern (his wife has committed suicide just months back) and professional ambition, he concocts a story about his car being stolen to protect his only son.
He involves CRPF (Central Reserve Police Force) officer Kaashi (Varun Badola) in the plot, and Kaashi calls his relative Guttan (Parag Gupta), a car thief, to help deal with the situation. Lies are told to both of them as well as to Bisham’s mother-in-law (Suhasini Mulay), who has financed the new car. One lie blooms into many more as Bisham begins involving a single mother cop (Mita Vashist), his protégé and rookie counsel Ruma (Parul Gulati) and soon it is clear that the victim is the son of gangster Mudki (Mahabir Bhullar), who Khosla himself had sent to jail for life. And he is in coma.
Caught in the mess is also Kaashi’s pregnant wife (Richa Pallod) and a local gangster Pandit (Yashpal Sharma) who is at loggerheads with the Mudki gang. Abeer gets involved one-sidedly with his teacher Amrita (Tahira Kalrra) and even gives her his late mother’s chain. And thereby hangs a tale.
Finally, matters come to a head and there has to be a face-off with the law. But the 12th episode, with a whopper twist in the last few minutes, comes after too much darkness, violence, convolutions and stretches in the narration. We have no clue about what happened in the original Israeli series “Kvodo” that was also adapted in USA, but after sometime, the complicated script starts grating, given the promisingly complex beginning and base.
At something like six hours of running time, the material seems in excess by two hours, especially considering the final denouement and the consequent relevance of the ups and downs and convolutions in the plot.
Director E. Niwas, with the oh-so-extended material at his disposal, does a good job, but in this story of the subversion of the law by a high court judge and its repercussions on people not connected with his problems, there is excessive negativity.
After a point, Abeer’s frequent and rapid walking away from anyone and anything whose talk disturbs him becomes an irritant. Also Pandit’s role is not very integral and Kaashi’s action, even given whatever obligation he has to Bishan, seem illogical. Worse, he does not even tell his wife the truth about the sordid affair and his role in it. And what he owes Bishan is not explained at all.
Technically all right, the series is lifted by everyone’s performance. Varun Badola and Mita Vashist are especially effective, and Jimmy Sheirgill is his usual intense, dependable self. Making great impacts are Parag Gupta as Guttan, Kunj Anand as Mudki’s ruthless son, and Taniya Kalrra as Amrita the teacher. Bikramjeet Kanwarpal as the rival judge makes a mark in his limited role. Parul Gulati as Ruma is also good.
Plot-wise, and keeping in mind the way things turn out, this one could have earned a 4- to 5-star rating. But it taxes our patience with its length and quantum of needless darkness.
Rating: ***
Created by: Ron Ninio & Shlomo Moshiah
Produced by: Sameer Nair, Deepak Segal, Sanjoy Wadhwa & Comall Sanjoy Wadhwa
Directed by: E. Niwas
Written by: Ishan Trivedi
Music: Karel Antonin
Starring: Jimmy Sheirgill, Varun Badola, Mita Vashisht, Suhasini Mulay, Pulkit Makol, Richa Pallod, Mahavir Bhullar, Kunj Anand, Taniya Kalrra, Anuj Singh Duhan, Parag Gupta, Lata Shukla, Bhani Singh & others
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.