MUMBAI — Aamir Khan’s son Junaid Khan’s debut film, “Maharaja,” the second period film after “Prithviraj” from Yash Raj Films, is the first biggie to go on floors after the partial unlock in Maharashtra. The film is based on a true incident from 1862 and, with Junaid having a theatre background, the actor has been preparing a lot for the role.
The film is based on Jadunathji Brijratanji Maharaj, a religious leader who had dragged reformer-journalist Karsandas Mulji to court, as he had written a libelous article. Junaid plays Mulji.
After the Maharashtra government allowed film and TV shoots in Mumbai, keeping Covid-19 safety rules and precautions in place, producer Aditya Chopra immediately conducted the RT-PCR test on 100 cast and crew members and chose 25 people among the junior artistes who tested negative. They will shoot for the film with the main cast to keep the on-set presence to a minimum. The unit will shoot in a bio-bubble for eight hours a day, as per stipulation.
A huge set, lying unused at Marol since mid-April when the film was to go on floors, will be the venue for the shoot.
Junaid will be the latest new face to be launched by YRF in a long line. Farha, Sonam, Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Parineeti Chopra and Vaani Kapoor are among the successful names launched by the banner in the last 50 years.
