‘Love Aaj Kal’ principal shoot over
The principal shoot of Imtiaz Ali’s next film starring Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan and Randeep Hooda, wrapped up in Himachal Pradesh early this month and the crew also shot in Delhi, Udaipur and Mumbai as well for a total of 66 days. The yet-untitled film is set to release Feb. 14, 2020. As someone in the team said about it, “66 days and a million memories!”
YRF’s 50th year may see film with Shah Rukh Khan again
Yash Raj Films enters 50 next year, as it was launched in 1971 with “Daag” by the late Yash Chopra. His son Aditya Chopra is carrying on the baton. There is buzz that Shah Rukh Khan may do an Aditya Chopra directorial to mark the occasion – and possibly a love story just like most of his films with YRF as well as “Daag” itself. On the other hand, rumors also suggest SRK as the antagonist after John Abraham, Hrithik Roshan and Aamir Khan in “Dhoom:4.” Only time will tell if this filmmaker-actor combo will again create a “dhoom” (sensation).
Bhushan Kumar and wife on a ‘Sea-cation’
Shortly after Shah Rukh Khan flooded fans with dazzling pictures of his recent getaway with Gauri Khan and their little ones, it’s time for Divya Khosla Kumar to show off her ‘Sea-cation’ in the Maldives with husband Bhushan Kumar, head honcho of T-Series. Recently, the actress-filmmaker posted pictures of her gorgeous vacation with their lovely son. Reportedly, the family is staying at the same luxury property that the Khan’s just visited during their holiday – Jumeirah Vittaveli.
Threat calls to ‘Jabariya Jodi’ director
Considering the film’s realistic subject, its director Prashant Singh is getting threat calls from the real people who are involved in what is shown in the film in a light manner. Singh hails from the heartland, so he knows a lot about the powerful people who are in the business of groom-kidnapping, which is what the film is about. Most of the film’s elements have been inspired by real-life stories, but despite the threats, the makers are determined to release it in the heartland. The strong men have reached out to Singh and are objecting to its release. Is this a PR gimmick??? Your guess is as good as ours!
Fatima Sana Shaikh likes horror-comedies
Fatima Sana Shaikh is all set for a new film, which happens to be in the horror-comedy genre. “Bhoot Police” will go on floors this week and Shaikh says, “I am very excited to kick-start the shoot. It will be my first horror-comedy, so there will be a lot of learning that will happen on the job. I like this genre personally, and there is so much yet to be explored in this space in terms of filming horror cinema.” While Shaikh likes watching horror films, she cannot watch them alone! “But the entire experience of watching a horror film with family and friends in a theatre, with great sound and other effects, is something else altogether.” She will star with Saif Ali Khan and Ali Fazal in the movie.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.