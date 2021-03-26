MUMBAI—Yuvraj S. Singh has been working in the Hindi and Punjabi industry for a while now with films such as Prakash Jha’s “Dil Dosti Etc,” “Beiimaan Love” with Sunny Leone, “Qismat,” and “Surkhi Bindi” with Ammy Wirk and Sargun Mehta.
He’s an actor who has also created a niche as a producer and now will seen starting his international multi-lingual project, which will shot in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and English. He has acquired a 4-film contract with a renowned South studio and his maiden film there, “Siva,” is an action drama, which will be followed by a horror comedy. He also will be shooting for a Hindi film based on Kashmir and a web series.
Singh’s films have been trending for a while now and he is also gearing up for his next two Punjabi films, which also includes “Qismat 2” which is part 2 of the blockbuster franchise.
At present he is training hard for “Siva” in weights, Karate and cardio with cricket. Looks like he’s truly on a roll!
