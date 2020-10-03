MUMBAI — Dubai-based singer Ajay Keshwani, who is known for his romantic, party and Sufi tracks, recently featured in the song “Zaroorat,” a campaign that tries to instill hope in society. This is a musical initiative to educate people about helping each other arise from these dark times together.
The song also features Shatrughan Sinha and Sonakshi Sinha. They are seen together on screen for the first time after their cameos in a song in "Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se."
“It’s such an immense pleasure to get featured in this social campaign that highlights the ongoing issues in society and brings hope, uplifting the spirits of Indian citizens. I’m also very thankful for Viral Motani (producer) for this opportunity to get featured and sing in this beautiful project," said Keswani.
Keswani debuted with the song “Humsaya," by T Series. After that, he signed 11 films as a music composer.
"Zaroorat" also features rapper Muhfaad and personalities like Dr. Kiran Bedi, Padma Vibhushan Dr. Sonal Mansingh (Member of Parliament), Laxmi Agarwal, Laxmi Narayan Tripathi and Ani Choying Drolma and other artistes like Simran Choudhary, Violina and Shruti Sharma.
The song is curated and directed by Varun Prabhudayal Gupta, presented by Republik Of Musik in association with Beyond Music & White Billionaire Records and produced by Ampliify Times, Subhash Bihani, Viral Motani, Pakkhi Hegde and Manoj Lakhiani. The official Radio Partner is Red FM.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.