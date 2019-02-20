MUMBAI— ZEE5 Originals brings to us the glimpse of stunt woman “The Sholay Girl - Reshma Pathan.”
The web series features actress Bidita Bag as Reshma Pathan, described as ‘Bollywood’s first stuntwoman’ who famously did the stunts for Hema Malini in JP Dutta’s classic, “Sholay.”
Celebrating International Women’s Day, this biopic series is scheduled to premiere on March 8, exclusively on ZEE5.
Watch the first look from the series here.
Chal Dhanno!!— ZEE5 (@ZEE5India) February 17, 2019
Here's a glimpse of @biditabag as Bollywood's first stunt woman. #TheSholayGirl Reshma Pathan premieres this #InternationalWomensDay on 8th March, exclusively on #ZEE5
Subscribe now: https://t.co/Tunh9CLjSI#ZEE5Originals @SaiDeodhar @adityalakhia @IamRoySanyal pic.twitter.com/Nuv8qmjjEc
