MUMBAI — To mark Rani Mukerji’s birthday, March 21, Zee Studios, along with Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani’s Emmay Entertainment have announced her next film, “Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway.”
The untold story about a journey of a mother’s battle against an entire country is currently in the pre-production stage. The Ashima Chibber-directorial is expected to go on floors soon.
Inspired by a true story, the film will mark the actor’s first collaboration with Emmay Entertainment and Zee Studios. Known for her hard-hitting and relevant performances, Mukerji calls it one of the most special and significant films of her career.
Sharing her excitement, the birthday girl said, “There could have been no better way to celebrate my birthday today than announce this really important film. In my 25th year in cinema, I have possibly signed one of the most special and significant films of my career. I started my career with “Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat,” which was a woman-centric film, and coincidentally in my 25th year, I’m announcing a film that is also centered around a woman’s resolve to fight against all odds and take on a country.”
She goes on: “ ‘Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway’ is a story of true human resilience and it is a film that is dedicated to all the mothers out there. It is truly one of the most amazing scripts that I have read in a long, long time and I immediately decided to do this special film. It is a pleasure to creatively collaborate with Nikkhil Advani, whom I have known since “Kuch Kuch Hota Hai”! It’s amazing to see his company Emmay Entertainment and he grow. I am happy that Zee Studios has collaborated with them on this powerful script.”
“To partner with Ashima Chibber, my director, is something I am looking forward to, whose vision for the film and intent with this project has truly bowled me over. This is a powerful story of a woman that needs to be told. I’m hoping that we will work hard as a team and make magic together.”
Monisha Advani, partner, Emmay Entertainment says, “We are elated to produce this extremely potent drama. To have the inimitable Rani Mukerji helm the cast is nothing short of a coup that has powered us to raise the bar. We look forward to this maiden collaboration with Zee Studios and promise to bring yet another inspiring story to life.”
Shariq Patel, CEO of Zee Studios said, “We at Zee Studios have always believed in telling path-breaking stories. We are pleased to collaborate with Rani for the first time. She has several memorable roles to her credit, whether it is playing a fierce cop or a teacher battling all odds. She is such an evolved and powerhouse actor.”
In around 50 films the actress has done, the last film outside her home banner of Yash Raj Films was “Bombay Talkie” (2013). Since then, “Mardaani,” “Hichki” and “Mardaani 2,” as well as the forthcoming ‘Bunty Aur Bali 2,’ have been Yash Raj projects, following her marriage and motherhood.
