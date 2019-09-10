MUMBAI—Filmmaker Ram Kamal Mukherjee’s second venture, “A Tribute to Rituparno Ghosh: Season’s Greetings” will premiere on ZEE5 after Diwali.
After the success of “Cakewalk,” author-turned-director Ram Kamal Mukherjee’s second feature “A Tribute to Rituparno Ghosh: Season’s Greetings” will premiere on ZEE5, India’s fastest growing OTT platform. The 47-minute Hindi feature marks the comeback of Celina Jaitly Haag after her marriage and motherhood. The film also stars theatre thespian Lillette Dubey and debutant Azhar Khan in the lead. This film also marks the debut of Hindi cinema’s first transgender actor Shree Ghatak in a pivotal role.
The film has become India’s first-ever feature to collaborate with United Nations Free and Equal. The film deals with the Article 377 and LGBTQIA community. “Since Ritu-da was very vocal about the cause, this comes up as a vital issue in the film. It is weaved in subtly, and that’s probably the beauty of the tale,” says Mukherjee. The film has two songs in Maithili language composed by Rabindranath Tagore that have been shot in beautiful locales in Kolkata by cinematographer Pravatendu Mondal.
Aparna Acharekar, programming head, ZEE5 India, said, “We are extremely happy to have Ram Kamal Mukherjee’s Hindi feature film premiering exclusively on ZEE5. We are happy to announce the first look on the 56th birth anniversary of Rituparno Ghosh and hope every cine lover will appreciate the film. ‘Season’s Greetings’ deals with human emotions, interwoven with many contemporary social aspects that one needs to address and has powerful performances by Celina Jaitly Haag and Lillette Dubey.”
Produced by Aritra Das and Shailendra Kumar under the banner of Assorted Motion Pictures and SS1 Entertainment respectively, the film also marks the debut of Jaan Kumar Sanu, son of playback singer Kumar Sanu, and also features Sayani Palit. The film has music by Shailendra Sayanti.
“I am extremely delighted that our film will be premiered on ZEE5, and I would like to thank Tarun Katial and Jay Pandya, who saw the potential in our content. I feel that while it’s very important to make good content, it’s equally important to get an equally good platform to showcase your work,” said Mukherjee.
Jaitly added, “It is great to associate with a massive platform like ZEE5. This is a special film, and it was indeed a pleasure to work with Ram Kamal and the entire cast and crew of the film. When Ram Kamal narrated the story, I immediately connected with Romita’s character because she is real. just like any character from Rituparno Ghosh’s films. Since last two decades, I have been closely working with the LGBTQIA cause, and this film deals with issues related with the community and abolishment of article 377. This film is about celebration of love and freedom.”
Dubey said, “I always wanted to work with Rituparno Ghosh. Unfortunately, he left too early. I am happy to be a part of a film that pays homage to such a wonderful filmmaker.”
Set in Kolkata, the film revolves around a mother and daughter relationship. The first look of the film was revealed by Amitabh Bachchan on the 56th birth anniversary of the late Rituparno Ghosh Aug. 31. In a special video message, he expressed, “Ram Kamal worked as a journalist for more than 20 years and has written five books that fetched him many accolades. Now, ‘Season’s Greetings’ is his second Hindi film and I wish him and entire team all the best for this wonderful tribute to one of Bengal’s most celebrated filmmakers.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.