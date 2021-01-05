MUMBAI—As if the severe ‘Punjabi’-ization of film songs and non-film “Hindi” songs is not enough, we now have “Teri Meri Ikk Jindri,” a Hindi-meets-Punjabi title of a Hindi serial on Zee TV. A media release states that this is “an unusual love story of two contrasting personalities.”
Over the last two months, Zee TV opened up an array of entertainment choices for its viewers, presenting them with unique stories that captured the pulse of the Indian middle-class and the evolving relationship dynamics in contemporary Indian society. Zee TV now unveils yet another endearing tale of two young souls, who despite their starkly different personalities, choose to walk together on the path of love.
Set in Amritsar, “Teri Meri Ikk Jindri” traces the love story of Mahi and Jogi, who differ widely in terms of their background and outlook towards life. The show will feature Amandeep Sidhu as Mahi, a young 21 year-old middle-class Punjabi girl. While she is proficient with managing all the household errands, just like her mother, she holds a strong desire to contribute and support the needs of her family as well. Her very simple philosophy, “Shaukh ko vyavsai banao (make a profession out of your passion),” has helped her utilize her fondness for driving to become the first female in Amritsar to start an all-women cab service for female passengers.
While women feel safe travelling in her cab, Mahi also provides for her family with the income she earns. She strongly believes in the thought that a daughter need not be just a responsibility to her family but can also contribute to sharing their earnings equally.
Much in contrast to Mahi, Joginder (Jogi), essayed by Adhvik Mahajan, is a 24-year old boy who strongly believes in the ideology that “Insaan paison se nahin khushiyon se ameer hota hai (A man becomes truly wealthy with happiness, not money).” Jogi leads a pleasant and simple life that allows him to seek happiness and peace in the smallest of things around him. Having understood the true meaning of happiness, he refuses to be a part of the rat-race towards success. This very trait differentiates him from the crowd.
Unlike Mahi, who has found a way to turn her hobbies into her profession, Jogi owns and raises a stable of buffaloes after having earned a diploma degree in Agriculture and cattle-raising. While he is a carefree and grounded person following a very simple approach towards life, he is also an energetic and witty person who does not let anyone win an argument against him.
Talking about her character, Sidhu says, “I honestly couldn’t have asked for a better character than Mahi as my first lead role. The initial thought I had when I read about Mahi’s character was that she is a Punjabi! I knew that I was perfectly fit for this character and was really thrilled to begin exploring her journey. I really love how her zeal to contribute to the family for a better life and deep sense of passion to achieve things matches mine as well.”
She adds, “I have grown up in an environment where I have been brought to believe that women are multi-taskers. While, they are capable enough to manage the house well, at the same time they can be a great supporter and contributor for their family. And, this particular characteristic of Mahi really helped me connect to her personality and persistence. I am really kicked about shooting this role and can’t wait for the show to hit the TV screens.”
Mahajan added, “Jogi as a character is very different from all the other roles that I have enacted. Of course, while there is a very colorful and peppy Punjabi side of him that I absolutely resonate with, there is also a very profound aspect to his personality that makes him different from the rest. He doesn’t dream or aspire big but manages to find utmost joy in the simplest of things, which honestly, I find to be an evolved trait in him.”
He goes on, “Portraying Jogi is going to be a very challenging task, but at the same time satisfying as an artiste due to the colorful shades, high- voltage energy and deep layers. Viewers have really appreciated my earlier performances and characters and I am very sure that Jogi will find a place in their hearts as well.”
As this unusual love story unfolds, find out what happens when two persons with extremely opposite perspectives and ideologies towards life fall in love with each other.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.