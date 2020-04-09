MUMBAI — Get ready for a nostalgic ride as the Mathur family returns on television after 15 years. During this phase of social distancing when people are spending more time at home, Zee TV is set to spread cheer and add a dollop of laughter by bringing back one of its most loved comedies and family entertainers on public demand: “Hum Paanch.”
A universal favorite across generations, “Hum Paanch” will make a mega- comeback on television starting Apr. 13 and will air on all days, at noon in India.
A story of an ordinary yet amusing middle-class family, “Hum Paanch” revolves around Anand Mathur, his second wife Bina Mathur and his five daughters, who are constantly plotting to turn his world upside down. Adding more chaos and confusion to his life is the photo-frame of his late wife, who occasionally talks to him and nags him on certain decisions. The iconic show brought together a stellar cast 25 years ago and each of the characters is etched in the minds of viewers ever since.
The show concluded in 2006, but on public demand, Zee TV is now bringing back the crazy family of Anand Mathur (Ashok Saraf), Bina Mathur (Shoma Anand), Meenakshi Mathur (Vandana Pathak), Radhika Mathur (Amita Nangia and later played by Vidya Balan), Sweety Mathur (Rakhi Vijan), Kajal Mathur (Bhairavi Raichura) and Choti (Priyanka Mehra). Priya Tendulkar plays the first wife.
Zee TV Business Head Aparna Bhosle said, “What audiences are truly looking forward to on television is an escape into happier times and familiar characters that they have all grown up loving over the years. For years now, we have been receiving umpteen requests to revive “Hum Paanch” or bring back a new season of this cult classic comedy.”
She adds, “Through a motley group of truly adorable characters brought to life by some remarkably natural actors, the show is a heartwarming depiction of how much fun a typical Indian middle-class family can be when they all just let their hair down. “Hum Paanch” evokes nostalgia among anyone who was in front of the television in the ‘90s and 2000s. In fact, 2020 also marks 25 glorious years of “Hum Paanch,” and we believe the best way to pay a tribute to such an iconic show is by letting the audience revisit the whole journey at a time when they need it the most.”
