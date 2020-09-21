MUMBAI — Neel (Karan Jotwani)’s and Chahat’s (Pratibha Ranta)’s dramatic yet intriguing story in “Qurbaan Hua” has already captivated the Zee TV audience. But it looks like the viewers are in for an interesting treat as several twists and turns are set to spice up the plot. While Chahat has been abiding by her duties as a doctor, the recent track shows her as the ideal daughter-in-law of the Bhatt family.
Chahat’s character plays an integral part in the age-old Swarn Tula custom. Widely celebrated in the northern part of India, Chahat will be seen sitting on one side of a weighing scale with Saraswati (Neel’s sister)’s baby while the entire family will fill the other side of the scale with jewelry and edible grains to match her weight.
Ranta was rather ecstatic on portraying this scene, and shared, “The Tula Daan or Swarn Tula ceremony is a widely popular custom that we as north Indians celebrate. It is mostly a charitable event because everything that is poured into the other half of the scale to match the weight is given away to the underprivileged."
"Until now, I had only attended such functions, and this was the first time I actually participated in it. Being a “pahadi” (hailing from the mountainous areas) girl from North India, this was quite an exciting moment for me. Since the essence of the ceremony demanded it, I was dressed in a really heavy saree, which initially was slightly uncomfortable especially when I had to sit on the scale. But being a part of this custom and having heard enough and more about ever since I was a kid, experiencing it felt really surreal.”
