MUMBAI—Ambassadors of the championship league’s zonal teams – Shraddha Kapoor and Govinda with their families, Rajkummar Rao, Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh, Bobby Deol and Suresh Raina—will be seen grooving to a spirited track sung by 12 playback singers, who will be seen as team captains on the show. This is the Zee TV Indian Pro Music League anthems, which is also one of Sajid-Wajid’s last compositions together.
Zee TV has been a front-runner in revolutionizing television content over the past three decades and is set to change the face of music reality shows once again with its latest non-fiction property, the Indian Pro Music League. In what will be a clutter-breaking format innovation, Zee TV is all set to present audiences with the world’s first ever music league in early 2021.
While the world of sports has seen several league competitions, this unique music league will have six teams representing different regions of India, battling it out against each other in a musical championship. Each of these six teams supported by leading film and sports celebrities will have top playback singers as their captains, one reality show star and one fresh voice.
Mika Singh, Kailash Kher, Sajid Khan, Shaan, Ankit Tiwari, Javed Ali, Asees Kaur, Bhoomi Trivedi, Akriti Kakar, Payal Dev, Neha Bhasin and Shilpa Rao have been signed on to jointly captain the six zonal teams.
For such a mammoth music reality show, the channel is launching a vibrant anthem at the Zee Rishtey Awards 2020 that will have each of its 12 team captains coming together for the very first time.
Composer Sajid Khan said, “In my entire career, the Indian Pro Music League Anthem has taken me the longest time to compose and record. Wajid and I were kicked about it when it came to us, and we worked on it day and night. This is one of our last pieces of composition together and hence I am very emotional about it and it is very close to my heart. What makes this even more magical is that we have 18 singers singing together. The song is upbeat, charged with passion and has a lot of regional flavors to it. I can’t wait and watch to see the audience’s reaction.”
The Indian Pro Music League Anthem, which showcases the different regional flavors of the six zonal teams—Mumbai Warriors, Delhi Dhurandhars, UP Dabbangs, Punjab Lions, Bengal Tigers and Gujarat Rockers—has been written by Danish Sabri (son of Iqbal Sabri), Paresh Hingu, Prashant Hingole, Perry ji and Sajid Khan. Programmed by Aditya Dev, Aamir and Ashish Sehgal, the Indian Pro Music League Anthem also boasts of one of the biggest orchestra ensembles—more than 80 musicians, comprising 40 violins and 6 cellos, among other instruments.
Apart from the 12 captains, the track also features the vocal stylings of six reality stars - Purva Mantri, Rupali Jagga, Hemant Brijwasi, Salman Ali, Rituraj Mohanty and Ankush Bhardwaj who are a part of the six zonal teams.
The Indian Pro Music League Anthem was unveiled at the Zee Rishtey Awards 2020 Dec. 27 on Zee TV.
