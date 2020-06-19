MUMBAI — A reunion turned into a gamble between six friends.Will this iconic party be their worst nightmare?
ZEE5’s “Mafia,” premiering July 10, is centered round the household game “Mafia.” It will feature six former college friends who will come together after an unprecedented gap of five years in their friendship. It is set in the backdrop of the dark jungles of Jharkhand with its story revolving around a reunion party that is brewed with fun and intimacy as well as hatred and past betrayal.
“Mafia” will toggle viewers with the actual game’s narrative and tactic on to the lives of six friends (players) turning this mystery drama into a psychological thriller. Will they have to confront and pay for their lies? Or will the players catch the mafia?
Directed by Birsa Dasgupta, produced by Eskay Movies and created by Rohan Ghose and Aritra Sen, the show will feature Namit Das as Nitin, Tanmay Dhanania as Rishi, Isha M. Saha as Ananya, Anindita Bose as Neha and Madhurima Roy as Tanya in pivotal roles.
