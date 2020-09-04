MUMBAI — ZEE5’s soon-to-premiere rom-com “Comedy Couple” starts shooting in Delhi-Gurgaon with appropriate safety measures.
The streaming player completed its Mumbai schedule of “Comedy Couple” successfully and is in the process of wrapping up the Delhi-NCR one soon, following and maintaining all the restrictions and safety guidelines that have been set.
“Comedy Couple” stars Saqib Saleem and Shweta Basu Prasad and is produced by Yoodlee Films – the film production arm of Saregama India. Directed by Nachiket Samant, the film is a com-rom based in Gurgaon and is set against the backdrop of the burgeoning stand-up comedy scene in that city. The show is based on a story by Bikas Mishra with screenplay by Raghav Kakkar and Kashyap Kapoor.
Yoodlee Films is fresh off the critical success of National award winner “Hamid,” and the Tamil slice-of-life drama, “KD,” which was widely lauded both in India and internationally.
