MUMBAI — Starring Paoli Dam, Anuup Sonii and Rahul Dev in pivotal roles, ZEE5’s forthcoming suspense thriller “Raat Baki Hai,” based on the popular play “Ballygunje-1990,” which was directed by Atul Satya Kaushik. It is set in Rajasthan.
Love, deceit and revenge will take center-stage in the story that revolves around one night where two estranged lovers end up meeting each other after 12 years under strange circumstances. One is on a run for being a murder suspect, and as the story unfolds, the unexpected twists and turns are set to stun the audience.
“I have had a great association with the ZEE5 family, made my digital debut with the hugely popular “Kaali” franchise and now I am back with “Raat Baaki Hai.” We have been shooting in a palace in Rajasthan and the film has a regal dark vibe to it. The story revolves around one night,” says Paoli Dam.
The film also stars Dipannita Sharma and Akash Dahiya and is directed by Avinash Das and produced by Samar Khan’s Juggernaut Productions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.