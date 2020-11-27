MUMBAI—ZEE5’s “Zidd,” is a testimony to the real-life story of Kargil war hero Major Deependra Singh Senger. This is a tale of a man who turned the impossible into possible and is a true testament of his conviction and commitment. Major Senger fought against all odds in different walks of life, be it the war or personal life. The series captures all of Major Deep Singh’s highlights and turning-points. Amit Sadh plays the role. The show will premiere Jan. 22, 2021.
Sadh has been rigorously shooting in northern India and now the platform has released the first-look poster, giving the audience a glimpse of his character. In the center of the poster is a shadow of a mystery man in a wheelchair and it creates intrigue on how the story will unfold.
This action series will star Amrita Puri and Sushant Singh. Directed by Vishal Mangalorkar and is produced by Boney Kapoor (in his digital debut as producer), Arunava Joy Sengupta and Akash Chawla.
