MUMBAI—ZEE5 recently announced its new original series, "Sunflower." Produced by Reliance Entertainment and Good Co., the series is written by Vikas Bahl and co-directed by Rahul Sengupta and Vikas Bahl.
"Sunflower" is the story of a middle-class housing society in Mumbai with quirky characters. From thrill, comedy and drama centered around the characters with their relatable stories, everything revolving around the housing society promises to take you on a roller-coaster ride. The makers now release its first ever teaser.
The teaser, which the makes have dropped, creates the right amount of intrigue, leaving the audience waiting for more.
Lead actor Sunil Grover says, “It was a conscious decision on the part of the makers to make a teaser that will not reveal much about the show, but will create the right amount of intrigue. Of course, "Sunflower" is full of mystery and we want to communicate that to the audience and you’ll know the mystery when you watch the show. The trailer will set the premise for it very soon. I am grateful and excited to be a part of such a fresh genre and script created by Mr. Vikas Bahl. I don’t think something like this genre has been attempted before. So, I am excited and this one will surely blow your minds.”
Apart from Grover, the show includes a star-studded line-up—Mukul Chadda as Mr. Ahuja, Radha Bhatt as his wife Mrs. Ahuja, Ashish Vidyarthi as Dilip Iyer, Sonal Jha playing his wife, Ranvir Shorey as inspector Digendra, Girish Kulkarni as Tambe, Ashiwn Kaushal as Raj Kapoor, Shonali Nagrani as Mrs. Raj Kapoor and Saloni Khanna among others.
