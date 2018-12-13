MUMBAI— The new film “Zero” repeats the principal leads of Yash Chopra’s “Jab Tak Hai Jaan” – Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma, in a second love triangle. With Salman Khan initially offered the role Shah Rukh has done now – that of a vertically-challenged man – it is obvious that the cast was repeated by chance.
The film industry, however, has been prone to repeat entire star-casts, not just star pairs, maybe for luck: a sequel of casting, so to speak? Here’s a look at the interesting cases.
Amitabh Bachchan-Raakhee-Vinod Mehra
A man for whom stars were just vehicles to tell real-life stories and would enact lifelike and not larger-than-life characters in his films – Hrishikesh Mukherjee – actually cast Amitabh Bachchan, Raakhee and Vinod Mehra again after the 1979 success “Jurmana” in the 1982 “Bemisal.” Maybe the common producer (Debvesh Ghosh) wanted to cash in. But Mukherjee did not compromise, managed to get an interesting storyline with a slight difference – in “Bemisal” there were ‘two’ Amitabhs. The film, however, nosedived as, by that time, Hrishi-da sadly lost his form.
Jeetendra-Jaya Prada-Mithun Chakraborty-Padmini Kolhapure
This time, both films were launched and made simultaneously and released in the same year with a gap of a few months in 1986. Both were family melodramas. The first, produced by A. Krishnamurthi, was breezier, had a message for the audience of that time, and was a South remake. It emerged a super-hit and the year’s second highest grosser, while the latter flopped. The latter film, however, served a “higher” purpose: it introduced Padmini to her future husband, the film’s producer Tutu Sharma!
Jeetendra-Rekha-Vinod Khanna
Those were ‘villainous times for Vinod Khanna, and he was thus the bad guy and the spanner in Jeetendra-Rekha’s romantic works. The 1972 “Ek Bechara” saw Jeetendra as a village simpleton in a big, bad city, while the 1973 “Anokhi Ada” had him pretend to be a different character to teach the villain a lesson. The first film was produced by Jeetendra’s secretary B.N. Ghosh, and the latter, the only hit of the two, was made by then-noted filmmaker Kundan Kumar.
Jeetendra-Sridevi-Jaya Prada
“Mawaali,” “Tohfa,” “Aulad” and “Majaal” were the four films that saw this combination! The first two films released in 1983 and 1984 respectively at the beginning of the Jeetendra-Bappi Lahiri wave and were hits. The other two, both 1987 releases, bombed. “Aulad” of these four melodramas, was the only non-South Indian film. Incidentally, all were melodramas.
Salman Khan-Rani Mukerji-Preity Zinta
The first was released in 2000, and the second in 2001. The interesting parts were: Shah Rukh Khan did a cameo in the former, and both films were romantic triangles and family-based stories ‘inspired’ by Hollywood movies. The Abbas-Mustan film “Chori Chori Chupke Chupke” on surrogacy (Zinta was the surrogate mother), was a modest success, and the former Raj Kanwar enterprise “Har Dil Jo Pyaar Karega” on a woman (Mukerji) in coma, just scraped through.
Vinod Khanna-Rishi Kapoor-Sridevi
This trio did “Chandni,” Yash Chopra’s super-hit 1989 love triangle, which brought the flop-beleaguered filmmaker back into the reckoning after over a decade. Of course, Waheeda Rehman headed the cast in a character role, while Juhi Chawla had a tiny cameo. But South director K.R. Reddy cast the “lucky” trio in a film called “Garajna,” which did not even get a proper pan-India release.
Rishi Kapoor-Neetu Singh-Rakesh Roshan
When Rakesh Roshan had some standing, even if not as a top star, he was cast with Kapoor and Singh by producer Ravi Malhotra and director Ravi Tandon in the murder mystery pivoting around collegians, “Khel Khel Mein,” a hit in 1975. In fact, “Khel…” made Roshan’s market rise for the first time. Four years later, the trio did the average “Jhoota Kahin Ka” with the same team, with a hint this time of a love triangle that was missing earlier.
