MUMBAI— Shah Rukh Khan turned 53 today. And he decided to give a return gift to his fans – the trailer of “Zero.” The trailer launch was held at IMAX Wadala Nov. 2. Produced by Gauri Khan and Colour Yellow Productions, it is written by Himanshu Sharma and directed by Aanand L. Rai. Ajay-Atul score music and Irshad Kamil writes the lyrics.
At three minutes, the video reveals quite a lot about the film – which is the latest trend in Hindi cinema as people do not want to be either confused, unsure or misled about the content.
“Zero” also stars Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. The film has Khan playing a vertically-challenged man. Sharma is shown afflicted with cerebral palsy and Kaif is an alcoholic film star.
Sharma shared how she got into the shoes of her character: “For a character with cerebral palsy, the only way I could emote was by just being centered on the chair. I used to spend all my time sitting on the chair. As an actor, you want to take up a challenge. It was difficult and rewarding for me. I was very nervous as I didn’t want to let down the character,” she said.
Sharma noted, “I have completed 10 years in the industry, and in the same month, I am doing a film again with SRK, my first co-star (“Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi”). Everything starts with zero, so I am excited and happy. I hope I get the same love and adulation as SRK.”
About the director, Sharma stated, “Aanand is an easy-going director. We have done things that we are doing for the first time. That shows his confidence, and it makes it easier for actors. He is loving as a person, and you don’t feel like you are working. It was something tough, but he made it really simple.”
Khan said at the launch that he does not think he is constantly at the top of his game. ”I recently had a conversation with Aamir Khan about the film and what it means to be a loser. I feel like a loser all the time. I met Aamir a few days back, and he asked me why I keep thinking like that. But after talking with him, I realized he thinks in the same way!”.
He also declared, “We had to live the film more than act. I am a film star, but I am a normal man. Life should be lived to the fullest. Believe in God and your parents. Believe in the goodness and positivity.” On technology, he went on, “Technology should be there in everything. So much has changed. It can only enhance the vision of the directors. It’s shocking that Aanand has not used VFX much. It was easier for me. It was more difficult for Anushka. To pull that off is tough as you can go wrong by over- or under-doing it.”
Khan said, “Once you’re stereotyped, you are stereotyped. But Aanand wanted to change everything. Mujhe chhota kar diya, bubbly Anushka to chair pe daal diya. (He made me a vertically challenged man and made the bubbly Anushka a wheelchair-bound woman). And Katrina is playing a contradictory character.”
Katrina Kaif remarked that it was “tough and unusual” to romance the actor. “The natural equation that we have is different from the on-screen equation. The character is lively and doesn’t feel he is short. It was a technical procedure. The profession is same but not my personality,” said Kaif. “Honestly, it was an incredible journey in which I learned so much. Aanand-sir was there with me throughout. It was a different and special film.”
Director Rai said, “This film is about a common man’s victory. We sometimes neglect relationships and take them for granted. We shouldn’t do that. This is a story of a man who fights himself and emerges as a winner.”
Khan concluded, “As an actor, I am insecure, happy, sad, all the time and if it wasn’t for Katrina and Anushka, I wouldn’t have managed to do this tough task. They are very close to me so much that I even scold them sometimes.”
Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit, and the late Sridevi (who had shot for a special song with SRK a few months before her demise) are said to be making cameos in this film. Watch the film's trailer here.
