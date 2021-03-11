Sorry to sound harsh and almost petulant, but Netflix in their interest, should know there are those flourishing in the industry who thrive on mediocrity and “Zindagi In Short” is produced by among the biggest names, who is also an associate of the unenviable Anurag Kashyap. A caucus of media and some impressionable audiences are among those for whom these people can do no wrong!
What seems in the first two episodes like a glimpse of life for women and their lot at the hands of a chauvinistic males society literally crumbles into a mélange of unalloyed nonsense spanning multiple topics and barely any actual issue, and to top it all, pointless episodes of as short as 9 or 11 minutes and weird sequences and lousy characters who behave in a way Anurag Kashyap addicts would be familiar with as typically outlandish and bizarre.
The first two episodes are the saving grace: In “Pinni” expertly helmed by Tahira Kashyap and written by Mamta Kashyap, we find a seemingly docile housewife and a boorish husband (Neena Gupta and Shishir Mishra) who ignores her existence in the real sense and how she teaches him a lesson on her birthday.
In the even-better “Sleeping Partner,” Divya Dutta as Beena simultaneously teaches unforgettable lessons to her caddish husband Sharad (Sanjay Kapoor) and clandestine lover Ravish (Jitin Gulati), a politician’s son who has filmed them in bed. This fine segment is written by Charudutt Acharya and directed by Punarvasu Naik.
After these, the remaining five episodes are disaster time. Correction: Catastrophe is the correct word.
Rating: *** for “Pinni” & ***1/2 for “Sleeping Partner” Rest: 0 stars
Produced by: Vishal Bajaj, Guneet Dogra, Achin Jain, Guneet Monga, Ranjan Singh & Divya Sud
Directed by: Vinay Chhawal, Tahira Kashyap, Vijayeta Kumar, Punarvasu Naik, Smrutika Panigrahi, Rakesh Sain & Gautam Govind Sharma
Written by: Charudutt Acharya, Yogesh Chandekar, Vinay Chhawal, Mamta Kashyap, Vijayeta Kumar, Nimisha Misra, Sangeetha Mohan, Smrutika Panigrahi, Gautam Govind Sharma& Ranjan Singh
Music: Utkarsh Umesh Dhotekar
Starring: Neena Gupta, Divya Dutta, Sanjay Kapoor, Shishir Mishra, Jitin Gulati, Swaroop Sampat, Aisha Ahmed, Manjot Singh & others
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.