LOS ANGELES—Filmmakers Zoya Akhtar, Anurag Kashyap and Ritesh Batra, as well as veteran actor Anupam Kher, are among the 842 artistes and executives invited as members of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.
The invitees, according to the official Oscars' website, have distinguished themselves by their contributions to theatrical motion pictures.
The 2019 class is 50 percent women, 29 percent people of color, and represents 59 countries. Those who accept the invitations will be the only additions to the Academy's membership in 2019.
Kashyap, whose credits include "Gangs of Wasseypur" and "Dev.D," acknowledged the invitation with a tweet that read: "#WeAreTheAcademy"
Actress Archie Panjabi, who has Indian roots and has featured in "A Mighty Heart" and "Bend It Like Beckham," has also been invited to join the Academy, as has Nisha Ganatra, a Canadian actress, film director, film producer, and screenwriter of Indian descent.
"What an honor to be part of the Academy! Thank you," Archie tweeted.
Guneet Monga, Ali Fazal and Reema Kagti were among those who extended congratulatory messages to the new invitees.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.