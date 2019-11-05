MUMBAI — "Bom Diggy" hitmaker Jasmin Walia is back with new music, this time an English single titled "Manana.”
The track is a blend of pop music with tropical house vibes.
"This project was a real challenge for me because I produced the whole thing from start to finish from creating the song, conceptualizing, to the visuals. I always want to show a different side to me every time I release a song," she said about the dance track.
The former UK TV star is known for singing "Dum dee dee dum" and "Bom diggy" with Zack Knight. "Bom Diggy Diggy" — the recreated version of "Bom Diggy" — was featured in the 2018 movie "Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety,” which starred Kartik Aaryan, Nushrat Bharucha and Sunny Singh.
She has a lot more new music coming up in 2020.
