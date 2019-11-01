MUMBAI — Ayushmann Khurrana-Nushrat Bahrucha’s “Dreamgirl” refuses to slow down even after its seventh week. The movie has successfully completed a 50-day run at the theaters, clocking in a new record for Khurrana.
The film, that hit the screens Sept. 13, was lapped up both by the critics and audience, and has kept the cash registers ringing.
Interestingly, “Dreamgirl” is Khurrana’s highest grosser till date, racing ahead of “Badhaai Ho,” and stands at Rs. 142 crore. The film also is the highest grosser for Balaji Telefilms, a record previously held by “Ek Villain.” Produced by Shobha Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor, it was directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa.
The other super-hits from Balaji include “Kyaa Kool Hain Hum” (2005) and “The Dirty Picture” (2011). “Ek Villain” grossed over a 100 crore in 2014 and was a hit.
