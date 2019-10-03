MUMBAI — Celebrities such as AR Rahman, Neha Dhupia, Sonu Sood, and Shamita Shetty have come out in support of a new initiative urging people to stop using plastic.
"I'm going to reduce my use of plastic bags. Planet or plastic? I choose the planet," Neha tweeted. She also nominated actresses Sushmita Sen and Deepika Padukone to take the pledge.
Anchor-actor Maniesh Paul pledged "to reduce my plastic usage.”
"Guys, we all know about the harms of single use plastic. I pledge to reduce my usage. Planet or plastic? I #ChooseThePlanet. Would you take the pledge ," Maniesh wrote, as part of National Geographic's environmental initiative 'Choose The Planet.’
Every day, India generates plastic waste that weighs as much as 150 large blue whales. As the plastic crisis continues to surge, National Geographic, as a part of its multi-year global initiative 'Planet or Plastic?' is urging people to make an informed choice and choose the planet over plastic.
The initiative is also in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of making India single-use plastic-free by urging people and government agencies to reduce the use of pollution-causing, single-use plastic.
Prime Minister Modi, too, re-tweeted National Geographic's post on #ChooseThePlanet Pledge.
Music maestro AR Rahman also re-tweeted the post.
