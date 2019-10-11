MUMBAI — On World Mental Health Day Oct. 10, Deepika Padukone launched her “Closet,” which is open to all. It’s surely the fandom of the actress that contributed to the Closet being sold out in just two hours after the auction section got going.
The actress was overjoyed with the response on her initiative and took to her social media and shared a thankful video message for her fans across the world. The collections from the Closet will support The Live Love Laugh Foundation that aims at giving hope to those experiencing stress, anxiety and depression.
Interestingly, every month, the actress will be sharing some of her favorite clothes from her closet on her website. Her closet, containing Padukone’s versatile and stylish clothes and pieces curated by the actress herself, will be on sale and the money raised by the same will be used for the good cause.
Interested buyers can visit www.DeepikaPadukone.com/closet to shop and support the cause.
