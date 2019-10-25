MUMBAI — An NRI has to brush up his language for the Hindi dubbing of an international film based in Mumbai, right?
As Dev Patel signed the character of Arjun, a turbaned Sikh working under chef Hemant Oberoi in Anthony Maras’ “Hotel Mumbai,” he knew it was uphill task preparing for a part that was so far removed from his real self.
Patel was born and raised in England by Gujarati Hindu parents, but he had great compassion for the Sikh community who bore the brunt of the 9/11 attacks. The actor understood that the hate came from the lack of representation of Sikh characters in international films that triggered him to reason with his director why Arjun should be a Sikh in the film.
Talking about his prep, he said, “I spent about a month with my coach Raghuveer Joshi, working on the accent and the pitch. Since the character is fictional, there was no reference point. Looks-wise, we built him up from ground zero.”
“I had to completely change my appearance, work on my Hindi and Punjabi at the same time and ensure that the words sound correct in terms of tonality. I had done neither of these before, but I am glad the film made me push myself to try out an uncharted territory personally.”
“The story is close to me as I was shooting here for one month in 2008 and in my house in London my parents were looking at the TV screens and watching Mumbai burning. It was horrible!” said Joshi.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.